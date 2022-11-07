Only Congress can challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, November 6
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said only the Congress could challenge the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal elections.
“AAP is merely a party of Delhi,” he said. Months after quitting the party, Azad said he was not against its policy of secularism, but its “weak party system”. “I would still want the Congress to perform well in Gujarat and HP. AAP can't do anything in these states. They have failed in Punjab and Punjabis will not vote for them again,” he said. Azad is scheduled to address many rallies in Doda.
He had quit the Congress on August 26.
