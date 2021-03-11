Probe exodus, demand Kashmiri Pandits

PTI

Jammu, April 24

Demanding that a commission be setup to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of the PM during his visit to the UT.

Members of a Kashmiri Pandits organisation, led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.

Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV), led by Vikram Kaul, sat on a dharna near the Press Club here, prompting the police to vacate them in wake of Modi’s visit to the region.

At least 200 KPV members sat on a dharna at Muthi Ghat here demanding a probe into the killings and destruction of temples in 1990s.

Mawa has threatened to set himself on fire if his demands are not fulfilled in the next few days. He has also been demanding stern action against Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, who had allegedly admitted to have killed dozens of Pandits during the 90s. —

