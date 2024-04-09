Six vehicles used in illegal mining seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Continuing its drive against illegal mining in the district, Samba police have seized six vehicles, including two dumpers, in the jurisdiction of Samba Police Station and Bari Brahmana Police Station, which were being used for illegal transportation/ mining of the construction material.

Police teams headed by SHO Samba, in-charge police post Rakh Amb Tali, in-charge police post Mansar and in-charge police post Supwal, while performing patrolling duty in their jurisdictional area, seized two dumpers bearing registration numbers JK21G-8300, JK21G-5779 and two tractor trolleys without registration numbers for illegal mining and transportation of construction material in the area.

Similarly, police team headed by Bari Brahmana SHO while performing patrolling duty in its jurisdictional area seized two tractor trolleys having registration numbers JK21F-1890 and JK02AN-0025 used for illegal mining and transportation of construction material in the area.

The vehicles have been seized by Samba police and handed over to Geology & Mining Department for further action.

