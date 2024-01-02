Truckers' strike hits fuel supply in Jammu and Kashmir, petrol pumps see huge rush

PTI

Jammu/Srinagar, January 2

There was massive queues at fuel stations across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the truckers' strike against stricter punishments in hit-and-run cases in the new law hit supplies in the region and triggered a panic-buying spree.

The J-K fuel station owners' association said 90 per cent of petrol pumps have gone dry in Jammu and in the next few hours, all stocks will run out as 1,500 tankers carrying fuel to the Union territory and Ladakh were on strike.

The strike will continue and drivers will not return to work unless the new legislations are repealed, the All J&K Petrol Tanker Owners' Association has said.

Hundreds of vehicles lined up at most of the fuel stations in Kashmir, leading to traffic snarls in some parts of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Truckers in several states launched a protest against the “stringent provision” on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri said, “There is an impact of the nationwide strike here as well. But we have 21 days' stock of diesel and 24 days' stock of petrol available at the depots in the Valley. We also have over 20 days' stock of LPG available.”

“I have held a meeting with the representatives of the oil companies as well. There is no need to panic,” he added.

Meanwhile, a fuel station manager in Srinagar said their stock will last for another day at the most. “We had enough supplies to last four to five days, but since everyone is filling full tanks and there is a huge rush, the stock will last maximum for a day,” he added.

In Jammu, some fuel station owners have also sought police help to deal with the situation.

Rakshit Singh, who works at the petrol pump in Bohri, said, “There are orders from the administration to ration fuel, and right now, we are only giving petrol worth Rs 1,000 and 10 litres of diesel to cars.”

A number of people standing in queues outside the petrol pumps said they have been waiting for nearly an hour, and even more in some cases, for their turn.

“We have been in this long queue for the past one and a half hours... There are over 300 vehicles. Everyone is panic-stricken,” Kapil Sharma told PTI outside the Udhaywala fuel pump.

Healthcare worker Sunita expressed concerns about the prevailing situation. “I am worried... what will happen in case the strike extends to a longer period,” she said.

Anand Sharma, president of the All J&K Petrol Tanker Owners' Association and the J&K Fuel Station Owners' Association, said over 1,500 oil tankers have been on strike since Monday morning.

“The situation is going to get worse if the government fails to roll back the black law imposed on us. Ninety per cent of pumps have gone dry and in the next two hours, all the fuel stations will go dry. The government has bitterly failed to address the issue,” he told PTI.

Sharma added that if the situation continues like this, there will be no fuel supply for the armed forces and the public which will badly hit normal life in J&K and Ladakh.

All J&K Transporters' Welfare Association chairperson Ajit Singh said that a written representation would be given to the lieutenant governor.

