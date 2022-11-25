2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

The city is looking to head into a mess, literally, with 24 tractor-trolleys meant to lift garbage going off road. These tractor trolleys lift waste from the dumps and road sides in 80 wards.

For the past two days, tractor trolleys have been off road as the contractor, who has been assigned the job, decided to stop the work over non-payment of dues. The contractor was not being able to give salaries to the staff. Today, workers held protest outside the Smart City Office and demanded the release of payment. As per the information, nearly Rs 2 crore is pending with the MC.

The protesters approached former Safai Karamchari leader Chandan Grewal after which they gathered outside the office. They wanted to meet the MC Commissioner, but couldn’t. The protesters urged the authorities to release the contractor’s pending dues so that they could receive their salaries. “If we are not paid, how would we run our homes?” the protesters said, adding it was unfortunate that they had to hit the streets to get themselves heard.

The problems of the authorities seem to be compounding with residents of localities near the dumps at STP Pholariwal and Model Town already up in arms against the Municipal Corporation. With the tractor-trolleys also not lifting the waste, the problem for the city residents are bound to increase.