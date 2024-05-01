570 get degrees at Apeejay College

Jalandhar, April 30
A total of 570 students were awarded degrees at the convocation for three batches at Apeejay College of Fine Arts on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, was the chief guest.
Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra spoke about the achievements of the students. Expressing his views, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the college has a unique identity. Addressing the students, he said that now that the education of the students is complete, real life awaits them. He urged them to perform their duties honestly, follow ethics and values, remain disciplined, and work hard with determination.
As many as 43 students were given roll of honours for securing the top spot in the university in their field, and 570 students were conferred degrees by Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Nirmal Mahajan, Dr Sucharita Sharma, and Dr Neerja Dhingra.
Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu was honoured with a memento. The convocation concluded with the national anthem, and the head of the English Department, Dr Sunit Kaur, expressed gratitude to everyone for their presence at the ceremony. Dr Dhingra appreciated the efforts of the programme incharges, Dr Monica Anand and Dr Manisha.
