Acting High Court Chief Justice inaugurates new Judicial Court Complex in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, March 20
The inauguration ceremony of the new Judicial Court Complex was held here on Wednesday. Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, inaugurated the complex in the presence of Justices Lisa Gill, Harsimran Singh Sethi, Suvir Sehgal, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Vikas Bahl and Harsh Bunger, and Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge, Nawanshahr.
The ceremony marked the culmination of nearly seven years of construction and signified beginning of a new chapter in the administration of justice and ease of work for the legal fraternity.
In his address, Justice Sandhawalia, said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that I have got a chance to be among you for the inauguration of New Judicial Court Complex. This momentous structure, as expected, is not just a physical structure, but it is a testimony to our commitment to justice, fairness and the rule of law.” The new court complex is spread across an area of 11.88 acres. It comprises a court block and a spacious area centre, which is constructed over 1.65 acres. An area has been earmarked for lawyers’ chambers. The complex also has green area spread over 1.88 acres.
Speaking on the occasion Justice Harsh Bunger said, “I congratulate all for the New Judicial Court Complex. I am sure that it will substantially improve the working environment for judicial officers, lawyers and court staff, which will further enable us all to pursue the noble cause of dispensing justice and embolden the motto “Satyameva Jayate”.”
Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge, Nawanshahr, said, “Justice will not only be delivered, but shall be served. The inauguration of the New Judicial Court Complex is a significant step forward in achieving this goal.”
