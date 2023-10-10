Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

Jalandhar, October 9
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today said food procurement agencies had purchased 50,333 metric tonnes of the total 52,905 MT of paddy that had arrived in the grain markets of the district.
The Deputy Commissioner said 16,527 MT of paddy had been purchased by Pungrain, 11,237 MT by Markfed, 18,180 MT by Punsup, 3,881 MT by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and 508 MT by private traders.
He said the administration had also cleared 100 per cent payment to farmers and an amount of Rs 91 crore had been transferred to the peasantry.
Reiterating the commitment to procuring every grain of the produce, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement season.
He said farmers would not face any kind of inconvenience in the grain markets. He also appealed to farmers to bring dry grain in the markets to avoid any delay in procurement. He also asked the peasantry to desist from burning stubble.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...