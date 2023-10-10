Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today said food procurement agencies had purchased 50,333 metric tonnes of the total 52,905 MT of paddy that had arrived in the grain markets of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said 16,527 MT of paddy had been purchased by Pungrain, 11,237 MT by Markfed, 18,180 MT by Punsup, 3,881 MT by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and 508 MT by private traders.

He said the administration had also cleared 100 per cent payment to farmers and an amount of Rs 91 crore had been transferred to the peasantry.

Reiterating the commitment to procuring every grain of the produce, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement season.

He said farmers would not face any kind of inconvenience in the grain markets. He also appealed to farmers to bring dry grain in the markets to avoid any delay in procurement. He also asked the peasantry to desist from burning stubble.