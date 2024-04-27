Bathinda team defeat Jalandhar, enter final

Jalandhar, April 26
After a tough competition, the Bathinda team entered the final of the junior category (boys) of the Punjab State Hockey Championship 2024 by defeating the Jalandhar team by one goal. The competitions were organised for junior girls’ category. The final matches of the junior category will be played on Saturday. The competitions in the senior category (Under 25) will start on Saturday.
In the quarterfinal matches of junior boys, Jalandhar defeated Patiala by a margin of 3-2 after a tough competition. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar defeated Gurdaspur 3-2 after a tough contest. Tarn Taran defeated Amritsar 7-0. Bathinda entered the semifinals by defeating Ludhiana with a margin of 7-2.
Earlier, in the junior girls’ matches, Tarn Taran defeated Faridkot by 8-0, Muktsar defeated Hoshiarpur by 6-1, Patiala defeated Mansa by 8-0 and Bathinda defeated Ludhiana by 11-0.
The chief guests of today’s matches were Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, Ashfaqullah Khan, Surinder Singh Bhapa, a sports promoter, Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, and Dr Shilpi Jaitley Principal, DAV Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Jalandhar. Harinder Singh Sangha, Kulbir Singh Saini and Gurinder Singh Sangha were also present among others on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...
3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body
In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...
‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict
In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...