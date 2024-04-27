Bathinda team defeat Jalandhar, enter final

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

After a tough competition, the Bathinda team entered the final of the junior category (boys) of the Punjab State Hockey Championship 2024 by defeating the Jalandhar team by one goal. The competitions were organised for junior girls’ category. The final matches of the junior category will be played on Saturday. The competitions in the senior category (Under 25) will start on Saturday.

In the quarterfinal matches of junior boys, Jalandhar defeated Patiala by a margin of 3-2 after a tough competition. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar defeated Gurdaspur 3-2 after a tough contest. Tarn Taran defeated Amritsar 7-0. Bathinda entered the semifinals by defeating Ludhiana with a margin of 7-2.

Earlier, in the junior girls’ matches, Tarn Taran defeated Faridkot by 8-0, Muktsar defeated Hoshiarpur by 6-1, Patiala defeated Mansa by 8-0 and Bathinda defeated Ludhiana by 11-0.

The chief guests of today’s matches were Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, Ashfaqullah Khan, Surinder Singh Bhapa, a sports promoter, Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, and Dr Shilpi Jaitley Principal, DAV Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Jalandhar. Harinder Singh Sangha, Kulbir Singh Saini and Gurinder Singh Sangha were also present among others on the occasion.

