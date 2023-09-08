Brothers’ suicide: Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa today accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government of adopting a lax attitude in taking action against Jalandhar SHO Navdeep Singh and his two colleagues, who allegedly abetted two brothers to commit suicide.

Govt took issue casually 'Taking such a grave issue casually, the AAP government on August 25 just transferred the accused SHO to the Police Lines. Why couldn’t he be dismissed and arrested at that time?' Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Senior Congress leader Bajwa said all three suspects in the alleged abetment to suicide case had been at large and Punjab Chief Minister-cum-Home Minister Bhagwant Mann had no clue about their whereabouts.

“Taking such a grave issue casually, the AAP government on August 25 just transferred the accused SHO to the Police Lines. Why couldn’t he be dismissed and arrested at that time? The AAP government intentionally put the issue on a backburner for a long time and let them escape from the due course of legal action,” Bajwa said.

The opposition leader said now dismissing him and issuing a lookout circular were in fact the delayed actions taken by the AAP government. The government took this action only after feeling pressure from the victim’s grieved family and the main opposition party - the Punjab Congress.

Bajwa said the administration’s insensitivity could be assessed from the fact that no effort was made to trace the body of Manavjit Singh Dhillon so far. The Punjab CM must explain whether he had directed the administration to trace his body on a priority basis or not.

“The Punjab CM has been busy visiting the poll-bound with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the aircraft at the expense of the taxpayers’ money of Punjab. The people of Punjab are the least priority for him,” said Bajwa.

