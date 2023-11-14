Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 13

Even as the Deputy Commissioner had ordered a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers before and after the 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali across the district, residents did not adhere to the deadline and continued to burst firecrackers till the wee hours of the Monday morning.



Vishesh Sarangal, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, while exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, had ordered on October 21 that people would only be allowed to burst firecrackers in the given time frame.



As per orders, the residents were allowed to burst firecrackers from 6 pm to 7 pm on Dussehra, 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

However, both during Dussehra and Diwali, the residents flouted the set time restrictions and burst firecrackers without adherence to the permitted slots. The breach extended to the wee hours of Monday morning as people bursted firecrackers in areas like Maqsudan and Verka Milk Plant till 2 am.

Though a large number of police personnel were deputed on chowks, streets and thoroughfares for the implementation of the orders and keep a check on the law-and-order situation, no FIRs were lodged against violators in the city.

Officials of the Police Department, however, maintained that the festival celebrations remained peaceful and there were no complaints regarding any violation or nuisance in the city.

Kavita, a social activist, said, “This is not the first time that the orders regarding timings of bursting firecrackers have been violated. It has now become an every year affair. People just don’t adhere to any instructions and celebrate festivals in a style giving two hoots to the rising environment pollution.”

She said air quality in the city had deteriorated due to farm fires. Residents should have followed the two-hour window for bursting crackers.

“Due to bursting of crackers, the air quality has further worsened. No one is held accountable as the law authorities have miserably failed to get the orders implemented,” she added.

The air quality index (AQI) soared to 291 (poor category) by 4 pm on Monday, a day after Diwali. Comparatively, the AQI was moderate at 138 on the day of the festival of lights.

Though efforts were made to sell eco-friendly crackers at Burlton Park, unchecked vendors continued to sell conventional firecrackers, which led to deterioration of the air quality.

The Fire Brigade office received 17 complaints during the Diwali celebrations. Officials said no major fire incident was reported and there were no casualties.

