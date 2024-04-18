Nawanshahr: De-addiction centre inmates praise facilities

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 17

In an effort to combat the escalating issue of drug abuse, the Red Cross De-addiction Centre hosted an interactive session today on its premises in Dharamshala Bhucheran, Nawanshahr. The session, aligned with the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ initiative, aimed at providing a platform for de-addiction patients to engage with experts.

During the session, inmates of the de-addiction centre lauded the facilities and compassionate counselling provided by project director Chaman Singh and the staff. Hailing from Ludhiana, two inmates expressed their preference for this centre, citing positive feedback from their peers who had undergone treatment here.

Experts mobilised inmates to bolster their willpower in breaking the cycle of addiction and reintegrating into their families and society. The inmates pledged to uphold their commitment to counsellors and strive to lead responsible lives, nurturing their families and contributing positively to society.

