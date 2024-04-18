Nawanshahr: De-addiction centre inmates praise facilities

Nawanshahr, April 17
In an effort to combat the escalating issue of drug abuse, the Red Cross De-addiction Centre hosted an interactive session today on its premises in Dharamshala Bhucheran, Nawanshahr. The session, aligned with the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ initiative, aimed at providing a platform for de-addiction patients to engage with experts.
During the session, inmates of the de-addiction centre lauded the facilities and compassionate counselling provided by project director Chaman Singh and the staff. Hailing from Ludhiana, two inmates expressed their preference for this centre, citing positive feedback from their peers who had undergone treatment here.
Experts mobilised inmates to bolster their willpower in breaking the cycle of addiction and reintegrating into their families and society. The inmates pledged to uphold their commitment to counsellors and strive to lead responsible lives, nurturing their families and contributing positively to society.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...