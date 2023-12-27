Fest begins on melodious note

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

Melodious sounds of violin, sitar, flute and various other instruments filled the air as the Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan started on Tuesday.

Participants perform during the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Sarabjit Singh

The 148th edition of the event will conclude on December 31. This year, it is dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singhm, besides the musical legends, Pt Kumar Gandharva and Navjeevan Khosla.

In the events held today, Manreet Kaur from Bareilly performed Rag Jog and stood first in the non-percussion category in the junior age group. Jujhar Singh from Delhi, who performed Rag Tukhari, secured the second position.

In vocal category (senior age group), Sukhman Singh from Amritsar, who performed Rag Bhupeshwari, bagged the first position. Bhavya Saraswat from Delhi performed Rag Hindol (Dhrupad) to emerge as the first runner-up.