Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 28

Indian Air Force (IAF) defeated Punjab and Sind Bank, Delhi, (4-2) and secured three points, while the match between Indian Railways, Delhi, and Punjab National Bank, Delhi, ended in a draw (1-1).

Today’s fixtures Punjab and Sind Bank v/s CAG Delhi: 4:30 pm

Punjab Police v/s Punjab National Bank: 5:45 pm

Two league round matches were played on the fourth day of the 40th Surjit Hockey Tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here this evening.

The first match was played in Pool B between Punjab and Sind Bank, Delhi, and Indian Air Force, Delhi. In the 5th minute of the game, Air Force’s Ajit Pandit scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 19th minute, Punjab and Sind Bank’s Ravneet Singh scored from a penalty corner to level the score (1-1). Air Force’s Rahul Kumar Rajbhar scored a field goal in the 47th minute in the fourth quarter of the game after half time to make the score 2-1. A few seconds later, bank’s Paramveer Singh converted a penalty corner to level the score 2-2. In the 52nd minute, Air Force’s Rahul Kumar Rajbhar scored a goal to make the score 3-2. In the 58th minute, Manip Kerketa of the IAF hit a goal to make the score 4-2.

The second match was played in Pool B between Indian Railways, Delhi, and Punjab National Bank, Delhi. In the third minute of the game, Gursimran Singh from the PNB scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 25th minute, international player Gursahibjit Singh from Indian Railways scored a goal to level the score (1-1).

Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar Central, and Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi introduced the teams. Olympian Balwinder Shammi, Kanwalpreet Singh, ADCP, Olympian Rajinder Singh, Iqbal Singh Sandhu and Surinder Singh Bhapa were present on the occasion.

#Hockey #Indian Air Force