 Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Broad daylight murders, robberies sent shock wave among residents

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Cops look at a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop on the Garha road in Jalandhar. - File photos



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 17

The city witnessed a cascade of disturbing incidents this year, leaving the police force grappling with unprecedented challenges. From broad daylight murders to daring robberies, year 2023 will be etched in the city’s memory for all wrong reasons.

Minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle that was attacked by drunk youths in Jalandhar.

The disturbing trend began early in the year with the ruthless murder of 49-year-old Kamaljeet Kaur during a brazen robbery at her home in Tara Singh Avenue, Basti Bawa Khel. The robbers stabbed her to death and held her minor son hostage.

Police carry out an investigation at Kotak Mahindra Bank after a loot incident in Jalandhar.

Since then, the police found themselves on a relentless pursuit to combat a surge in crimes ranging from daylight robberies, snatchings to firing incidents.

There was no let-up in crime incidents. A jewellery shop, “Raman Jewellers”, on the Garha Road was robbed in the wee hours. Robbers entered the shop after making a hole in the wall and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

Youngsters indulging in hooliganism at PPR and firing incidents near Kapurthala chowk and Basti Bawa Khel raised concerns over the efficacy of policing.

In February, a UP-based migrant was stabbed to death by robbers at Damoria Bridge. A dispute over deploying a watchman at Maqsudan Mandi led to the death of a parking attendant, Swatanterjit. Despite prompt police action, these incidents fuelled a sense of insecurity among residents.

A Class V girl in Tilak Nagar was allegedly raped by a father of two. Another rape case unfolded in Railways Colony, involving a gateman and a part-time tuition teacher. However, the most shocking event of the year was the recovery of a burnt body of a 19-year-old girl in Arjun Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, leaving investigators puzzled.

There’s no stopping crime in the city. Armed persons, posing as Excise Department officials, robbed a house in Choti Baradari holding a woman and her daughter hostage. The murder of a grocery shop owner at Basti Guzan and attacks on a chemist shop and Congress leader Gopal Krishna Shingari prompted residents to stay indoors. Attack on Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle by drunken youths near Ravidass Chowk raised concerns about the safety of residents.

The killing of an American NRI by a relative at Dhillon resort, police encounter during the arrest of the suspect in the transgender Rohit murder case and the daylight firing at a travel agent’s car near the crowded bus stand road kept the police in the limelight.

The year concluded on a sour note for the police with an SHO being dismissed after being accused in the Dhillon brothers’ suicide case, and another SHO being arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a Spa Centre owner.

Major incidents

  • A 49-year-old woman, Kamaljeet Kaur, was murdered during a brazen robbery at her home in Tara Singh Avenue, Basti Bawa Khel
  • A jewellery shop, “Raman Jewellers”, on the Garha Road was robbed in the wee hours
  • A UP-based migrant was stabbed to death by robbers at Damoria Bridge

Highs

  • Gang which duped NRIs of over Rs 1 crore through fake marriage profiles busted
  • Gangsters Pancham Noor and Himanshu Mata arrested
  • Heroin among other drugs seized from time to time, vehicle lifting gangs busted
  • Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, two arrested
  • CP Swapan Sharma merged PCR with traffic wing

Lows

  • Rise in murders, daring robberies at gunpoint and snatching incidents
  • Firing at travel agent’s car in broad daylight over Rs 5-crore ransom
  • SHO arrested for accepting Rs 2.5 lakh bribe
  • Cybercrime on the rise, victims allege police inaction
  • No major drug haul busted

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
World

Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

4
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

5
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

6
Bathinda

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

7
Comment

India must stand firm against Canada

8
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

9
Punjab

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

10
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't; how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Will be effective from December 1


Cities

View All

Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Amritsar: Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

PGI-Chandigarh fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for return of seized electronic devices

Man hit by minibus, dragged on bonnet in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves abroad to search for him

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Open House What needs to be done to check the rising cybercrime in city & district?

No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Blight disease damages 70% tomato crop in Patiala district

65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'