Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 17

The city witnessed a cascade of disturbing incidents this year, leaving the police force grappling with unprecedented challenges. From broad daylight murders to daring robberies, year 2023 will be etched in the city’s memory for all wrong reasons.

Minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle that was attacked by drunk youths in Jalandhar.

The disturbing trend began early in the year with the ruthless murder of 49-year-old Kamaljeet Kaur during a brazen robbery at her home in Tara Singh Avenue, Basti Bawa Khel. The robbers stabbed her to death and held her minor son hostage.

Police carry out an investigation at Kotak Mahindra Bank after a loot incident in Jalandhar.

Since then, the police found themselves on a relentless pursuit to combat a surge in crimes ranging from daylight robberies, snatchings to firing incidents.

There was no let-up in crime incidents. A jewellery shop, “Raman Jewellers”, on the Garha Road was robbed in the wee hours. Robbers entered the shop after making a hole in the wall and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

Youngsters indulging in hooliganism at PPR and firing incidents near Kapurthala chowk and Basti Bawa Khel raised concerns over the efficacy of policing.

In February, a UP-based migrant was stabbed to death by robbers at Damoria Bridge. A dispute over deploying a watchman at Maqsudan Mandi led to the death of a parking attendant, Swatanterjit. Despite prompt police action, these incidents fuelled a sense of insecurity among residents.

A Class V girl in Tilak Nagar was allegedly raped by a father of two. Another rape case unfolded in Railways Colony, involving a gateman and a part-time tuition teacher. However, the most shocking event of the year was the recovery of a burnt body of a 19-year-old girl in Arjun Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, leaving investigators puzzled.

There’s no stopping crime in the city. Armed persons, posing as Excise Department officials, robbed a house in Choti Baradari holding a woman and her daughter hostage. The murder of a grocery shop owner at Basti Guzan and attacks on a chemist shop and Congress leader Gopal Krishna Shingari prompted residents to stay indoors. Attack on Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle by drunken youths near Ravidass Chowk raised concerns about the safety of residents.

The killing of an American NRI by a relative at Dhillon resort, police encounter during the arrest of the suspect in the transgender Rohit murder case and the daylight firing at a travel agent’s car near the crowded bus stand road kept the police in the limelight.

The year concluded on a sour note for the police with an SHO being dismissed after being accused in the Dhillon brothers’ suicide case, and another SHO being arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a Spa Centre owner.

Major incidents

A 49-year-old woman, Kamaljeet Kaur, was murdered during a brazen robbery at her home in Tara Singh Avenue, Basti Bawa Khel

A jewellery shop, “Raman Jewellers”, on the Garha Road was robbed in the wee hours

A UP-based migrant was stabbed to death by robbers at Damoria Bridge

Highs

Gang which duped NRIs of over Rs 1 crore through fake marriage profiles busted

Gangsters Pancham Noor and Himanshu Mata arrested

Heroin among other drugs seized from time to time, vehicle lifting gangs busted

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, two arrested

CP Swapan Sharma merged PCR with traffic wing

Lows