Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

A woman died under mysterious circumstances at Abadpura here on Tuesday afternoon. While neighbours of the victim, identified as Raj Rani, allege that she was beaten to death by her sons, the latter say she fell down from stairs and lost her life.

The woman had suffered a deep injury on her head. The medical reports would verify what caused that injury and accordingly action would be taken against victim’s sons. Aditya, ADCP II, Jalandhar

The neighbours told the police that the woman was living with her three sons and all of them were unmarried. They alleged that the sons often brutally beat up their mother and had a fight this morning too.

The neighbours said when they came to know about the fight, they went to see Raj Rani. She was lying unconscious on a folding bed with a deep injury on her head. When they asked woman’s son Ramesh about the matter, he said their mother had fallen from the stairs.

When woman’s condition worsened, her sons took her to the nearest hospital where doctors declared the victim brought dead.

After receiving information, the police from division No. 6 reached the spot and started investigation. Aditya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) II, said on suspicion two sons of the victim had been rounded up. However, it was yet to be ascertained if the woman was murdered or died accidentally after falling off the stairs, he said.

