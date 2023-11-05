Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

Residents of Ram Nagar, within Ward Number 70, continue to endure hardships due to overflowing sewer. It has been accumulated on the streets for the past several weeks, emanating foul smell. However, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have not taken any action in this regard.

Disappointed with the lax attitude of the authorities, women in the locality took to the streets, seeking intervention of the Municipal Corporation. The protesting women said they had to bear the foul smell throughout the day due to the overflowing sewer. They had to think twice before stepping out of their homes.

Jaswinder Kaur, a resident, said they approached MC officials several times to get the issue resolved, but to no avail. Irregular cleaning of sewer system was the root cause of recurring blockages. There was a need for a thorough examination of sewer lines by officials concerned rather than de-silting.

Resham Kaur, another resident, raised concerns over the unsanitary conditions due to the overflowing sewage. It had taken a toll on the health of residents, making them susceptible to waterborne diseases.

Accusing the MC of neglecting their problem, residents called for a permanent solution to the issue. They said politicians make tall promises before the elections. After winning the elections, they failed to address the issues.

Area residents, including Ladi, Harsh Jassi, Roop Lal, Gora, Karan, Kamla, Mahendra Kaur, Tripta, Santosh and Paramjeet Kaur, were present during the protest.

