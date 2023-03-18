Phagwara cops launch probe after scriptures found in garbage

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 17

A case of religious scriptures being found in a pile of garbage on the road at Katihra Chowk came to light here on Thursday evening, after which the leaders of religious organisations arrived and called the police to the spot.

A shopkeeper Ashish said that he was sitting in his shop when a woman came and said that there were some religious books lying near his shop. He then called the police and some eminent citizens including Vipan Sharma, Rajesh Palata, Raju Chahal, Vinod Jalota, Babbu Chopra and others who rushed to the spot and called the police.

The police have started investigations after scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the police are investigating the matter.