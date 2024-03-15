Poor condition of road irks commuters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

The Garhshankar-Nawanshahr road has become a source of severe inconvenience for commuters, as it remains in a deplorable state. Despite numerous complaints and protests from affected commuters and nearby residents, the authorities have failed to address the issue effectively.

The road, last repaired two years ago close to the Assembly elections, has deteriorated rapidly, rendering it unusable. Retired Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, Dr Ajay Bagga, has written to Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and MLA of the Garhshankar constituency, urging him to intervene and bring the matter to the attention of relevant authorities.

According to Dr Bagga, the entire 10-km stretch of the road has worn away, resulting in an uneven surface covered with deep potholes and scattered stones. He said commuters are facing significant challenges while driving, especially during when it rains as water gets accumulated in the potholes, posing a threat to motorists and leading to accidents.

Expressing frustration, commuters highlighted that despite previous protests and demands for repairs, the situation remains unchanged. Kavita, a regular commuter on the route, criticised the government for their apparent indifference towards road infrastructure and failure to fulfil promises of improving infrastructure made during elections. She said the deteriorating condition of the road underscores the urgent need for immediate action from the authorities to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters.

