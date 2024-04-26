Prof invents cookies dispensing machine

Jalandhar, April 25
Dr Kuldeep Singh Nagla, professor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, and his team have invented a cookies dispensing machine. Recently, the patent was granted to the institute. Prem Kumar is the co-inventor with Dr Nagla. In this machine, the host can upload multiple cookies in the top-mounted extension, where the freshness of cookies can be maintained for a longer time. Moreover, the semi-transparent cookie-holding extension protects the cookies from insects and moisture.
Several preloaded machines can be installed during conferences and social gatherings to serve the visitors. The machine has a provision to keep the cookies warm with the onboard temperature control system as per the requirement.
