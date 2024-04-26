Prof invents cookies dispensing machine

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

Dr Kuldeep Singh Nagla, professor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, and his team have invented a cookies dispensing machine. Recently, the patent was granted to the institute. Prem Kumar is the co-inventor with Dr Nagla. In this machine, the host can upload multiple cookies in the top-mounted extension, where the freshness of cookies can be maintained for a longer time. Moreover, the semi-transparent cookie-holding extension protects the cookies from insects and moisture.

Several preloaded machines can be installed during conferences and social gatherings to serve the visitors. The machine has a provision to keep the cookies warm with the onboard temperature control system as per the requirement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.