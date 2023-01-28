R-day celebrations at GNDU centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Republic Day and Basant Panchami were celebrated with great fun and fervor. Various competitions were organised on the occasion such as kite flying, patriotic songs and dancing. Jyoteesh Malhotra, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs and Student Welfare, greeted everyone.

Innocent Hearts remembers martyrs

The festival of Basant Panchami and Republic Day was celebrated in the five schools of Innocent Hearts Group. Students remembered the martyrdom of the patriots and remembered them through their poems and speeches. Poetry recitation, kite decorations, and slogan writing were organised. Worship of Saraswati Maa was held on the occasion.

KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA students honoured

KV NO. 2, Hussainpur celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great patriotic zeal. Principal KK Ghera hoisted the Tricolour. Students were honoured for their achievements and refreshments were distributed among the students. The principal gave a speech on the occasion.

SD Public celebrates foundation day

The festival of Basant Panchmi and Foundation Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students dressed in yellow attire and also brought yellow food. Principal Priyanka Sharma, paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati and prayed for the students.

Basant panchami celebrated

Junior and senior wings celebrated Basant Panchami and Republic day. On the occasion students recited shabad, poems, gave speeches, presented folk dance and songs. They also brought different yellow eatables. Ajit Singh Sethi, Aparna Mehta, principal Sonika Singh and vice-principal encouraged the students to fulfill their responsibilities towards the nation.

MGN PUBLIC holds cultural event

Kapurthala: Republic Day celebrations began with the unfurling of the national flag by MGN Public School principal Parwinder Walia. A speech was delivered by the headgirl highlighting the importance of the day. This was followed by a small cultural programme.