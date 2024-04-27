PM’s remarks unwarranted

Apropos of ‘Anxiety in the saffron camp’; it was a thought-provoking article. The writer has aptly pointed out that there was palpable anxiety in Prime Minister Modi’s voice when he accused the Congress of preparing to take away gold and silver jewellery collected over the years by BJP supporters and distributing it among the minorities, especially Muslims. He could have easily avoided these observations, which have, directly or indirectly, created a gulf between communities. However, voters are well aware of our leaders and their political agendas.

SUBHASH C TANEJA, GURUGRAM

Whose mistake?

Apropos of the news report ‘EC notice to BJP on PM’s Rajasthan rally; Rahul puts Cong in trouble too’; in a complete departure from the past, the ECI has refrained from naming PM Modi and Congress star campaigner Rahul Gandhi in separate notices to rival parties. The notices have been sent to the respective party presidents. It is like reprimanding a father when the son has committed a folly. Is the ECI scared of naming the Prime Minister, who has repeatedly violated the model code of conduct? What example has he set for others? It is up to the people now to decide who is wrong or right. What signals is the Election Commission sending out to the masses? Can we expect a free and fair election?

capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Tesla in India

Referring to the article, ‘Tesla’s troubles and Musk’s delayed tryst with India’; investment and production of Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) will give a much-needed push to the EV ecosystem in the country. Perhaps it was one of the reasons the Indian government announced the e-vehicle policy before the model code of conduct came into effect. High-profile billionaire Elon Musk has already acknowledged that India is the world’s fastest-growing car market as it is the most populous country. An affordable car is critical to Tesla’s success in India. Tesla is looking for fresh markets after its sales dwindled in the US and China, as is evident in the price cut it has implemented there.

SK SINGH, BY MAIL

Banks’ casual attitude

With reference to the editorial, ‘RBI cracks the whip’; private banks usually have a very casual attitude towards instructions of the Reserve Bank of India. Kotak Mahindra Bank was found guilty of deficiencies in its online and digital operating procedures leading to frequent inconvenience to customers. The bank has been asked to stop issuing new credit cards and opening online accounts. The RBI is fully justified in taking such steps to protect the economy as well as the people from digital fraud. This should serve as a lesson to other banks not to indulge in practices which erode the trust of the common man.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, Mumbai

Political masters of police

Apropos of the article ‘Police accountability beset by myriad challenges’; it is a fact that the police force is tormented by problems that affect its performance. The biggest problem is acqueiscing to the political masters, who force it to violate laws to carry out their unlawful orders. The police force finds itself in a bind and suffers unnecessarily. It earns the wrath of the common man. There is latent frustration in cops that ultimately finds expression in indirect ways. All problems faced by the police need to be studied and resolved. The police should never remain understaffed. Modern techniques of investigation need modern equipment. All efforts should be made to bridge the public-police gap.

SUDESH KUMAR SHARMA, KAPURTHALA

‘Indifferent’ farmers

Refer to the news report ‘Ambala: Farmers’ agitation hits porters, shopkeepers’; it is intriguing and frustrating to learn that the farmers’ agitation has hit the public hard, taking away people’s livelihoods. The protesting farmers are solely acting according to their whims and fancies. They should have taken legal recourse to get their grievance addressed instead of finding ways to inconvenience the public. The Railways must approach the courts to seek immediate intervention to bring much-needed relief to thousands of people affected by the agitation.

KUMAR GUPT, BY MAIL

