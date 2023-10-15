 Actor of many shades: Gulshan Devaiah, who will soon be seen in Duranga 2, says he does not intend to outshine others but would rather prefer to work with a team : The Tribune India

A still from Duranga 2



Nonika Singh

Gulshan Devaiah, the name needs no introduction or qualification. The gifted actor has wowed us with one performance after another, more recently as an earnest cop Devi Singh in Dahaad and unhinged Atamram in Guns & Gulaabs. Now, he is ready to unveil the duality of his character in Zee 5 series Duranga Season 2. Indeed, he nods, “Jekyll and Hyde are very much a part of our personalities, mine included,” and adds cheekily, “after all I am a Gemini.”

I am not chasing box-office figures. But I am aware how empowering the money our film makes can be. Gulshan Devaiah

Duality, he agrees, is a given. “Though often it could arise from a clinical condition, otherwise we all say something and act in an entirely different fashion.” Of course, when the reality of his character is in total conflict with morals and mores, Gulshan as a person espouses, he might say no. But playing a bad guy or a romantic hero, Devaiah does not find one more challenging than the other.

In Duranga’s second season Amit Sadh might be playing a more pivotal role, but the actor in him is not insecure. Long time ago, he bid adieu to competitive spirit. which could be detrimental. To those who think Devaiah is invariably the scene-stealer, he does not like homilies such as “Gulshan doosre actors ko kaccha chaba jaata hai. I know people say it by way of a compliment. But I am uncomfortable with this kind of praise. I don’t set out to outshine others. I am here to work with others.”

Happy times

As for the rare privilege of working with clutch of the very best directors, he agrees, “Indeed it’s an enviable list. And when marquee directors approach you, there is a degree of excitement.” But that alone is not enough to make him sign on the dotted line. “I have to understand the sensibility of the directors, only then can I tailor my performance, after all, I am at the service of their sensibility.” With some makers there is a greater rapport and with Rohan Sippy, the director of Duranga Season 2, the relationship is even more special. He recalls how he failed one after another audition for a variety of roles, yet Rohan offered him a part. And that was the first time viewers saw him in Dum Maaro Dum (2011).

Since then he has indeed come a long way and auditions are now a thing of past, except may be for a Dahaad. Today offers come to him on a platter, he winks, “On a chocolate box.” He reasons, “After you have a certain body of work, people come to you for a variety of reasons, be it marketability, visibility, ability or a combination of all.” But as we are seeing a lot of Devaiah, in one project after another, he admits there is too much of a good thing and he intends to slow down. “Else I will be found out…” he laughs.

Up next

His infectious sense of humour surfaces not only in this interview, but will also be on ample display in a comedy drama series he has just wrapped up. Then there is a film Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting in London’s lovely summer. Besides, he is testing new waters, an unexplored genre for which work begins in December. Acting for him is like a magic trick, “Don’t delve into what an actor does to achieve it. Just enjoy the magic.” You bet, he has many aces up his sleeve, but would not like to reveal the craft of acting. Let the mystique of Gulshan Devaiah, the actor, remain. As for the person, like his many onscreen personas, he has many shades. Amiable, intelligent, fun, funny and profound all rolled into one!  

Gulshan has not seen any Korean drama yet

Not exactly a fan of remakes, Gulshan said yes to Duranga, based on Korean series Flower of Evil, as, “I was given the freedom to interpret the character the way I wanted to.” By the way, he has not seen the original Korean series or any Korean drama for that matter!

No similarity except the hairstyle

Fans may have drawn a similarity between Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs and Sanjay Dutt of 1990s, but he states, “But for the hairstyle, I never had the actor in mind. If at all there was a referral point, it was Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men.”

