Shriya Pilgaonkar to play a sex worker in Taaza Khabar

With back-to-back hits like Guilty Minds and The Broken News, Shriya Pilgaonkar has proved her versatility in acting. She is now set to charm the audiences in Taaza Khabar, her upcoming series. Shriya will be portraying a sex worker, Madhu, in Taaza Khabar. Her previous characters, such as Sweety in Mirzapur, Kashaf in Guilty Minds and Radha in The Broken News were received well by the audiences.
Shriya says, “I am thrilled to be a part of Taaza Khabar. In terms of building a character, this was a new experience. I’m excited to be seen as a sex worker in this one. My character, Madhu, is sassy and has a whole lot of spunk.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’