Shriya Pilgaonkar to play a sex worker in Taaza Khabar

With back-to-back hits like Guilty Minds and The Broken News, Shriya Pilgaonkar has proved her versatility in acting. She is now set to charm the audiences in Taaza Khabar, her upcoming series. Shriya will be portraying a sex worker, Madhu, in Taaza Khabar. Her previous characters, such as Sweety in Mirzapur, Kashaf in Guilty Minds and Radha in The Broken News were received well by the audiences.

Shriya says, “I am thrilled to be a part of Taaza Khabar. In terms of building a character, this was a new experience. I’m excited to be seen as a sex worker in this one. My character, Madhu, is sassy and has a whole lot of spunk.”