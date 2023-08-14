Bhumi Pednekar honoured with Disruptor of the Year award at IFFM 2023

ANI

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Disruptor of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned as, “Last night went from winning an award to eating the best apple pie. Thank you Melbourne and IFFM for the love.” In one of the pictures, she could be seen holding her award. In a video, she can be seen enjoying an apple pie.

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comments’ section with red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages.

#Bhumi Pednekar #Instagram