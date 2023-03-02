‘Can’t afford to throw tantrums,’ says Aayush Shrivastav

Why did you take a five-year break from acting?

I went back to my hometown Indore because my father was aging and I wanted to help him in his new business venture.

How much did you miss the limelight?

I did miss all the fun and work but my break was planned. Before my acting career, I was involved with the family business. When you are not from the film background, you need that backup as well. And, I knew I would come back and pursue my dreams. I wanted to come back in 2020 but Covid delayed my plan.

How did your acting journey start?

I used to do a bit of modelling and anchoring during my college days in Indore. I came to Mumbai in 2014 and started working in TV shows. I did shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Peshwa Bajirao, Jodha Akhbar and 24 Season 2 with Anil Kapoor.

Was it tough to survive in the initial years in Mumbai?

Luckily, I got a chance in a popular show like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after that I started earning. There was a lot of support from my family.

What are your upcoming projects?

There is one OTT project that I am working on. This will be my debut and I will start shooting soon. I am also going to debut in a South Indian film, titled Day One, where I am playing a villain.

OTT content is bold. Are you open to do bold scenes?

I am not in a position to say no to certain things, I can’t throw tantrums at this stage of my career. If a scene requires something, I will certainly do it.

Who do you look up to?

I like John Abraham a lot. He is good looking with a great physique. He is also a disciplinarian.

How do you maintain your fitness?

Going to the gym is my priority. I spend 2-3 hours in the gym. Also, I maintain a balanced diet except for a couple of cheat meals here and there.

When you are down, who is that one person who has always been your pillar of strength?

My family, especially, my mother. My family has been always encouraging.