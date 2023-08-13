Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 has been under the radar ever since it was announced. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by the Punjab Police during militancy. In July 2023, the makers announced the film’s premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, as per the latest buzz, the movie’s name has been dropped from the line-up.
The film was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic term used to refer to the massacre of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. When the production banner RSVP applied for certification from India’s Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the process took six months. The film was cleared with 21 cuts and a change of title to Punjab 95. RSVP appealed the decision in the Bombay High Court. The decision is pending.
Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Pal Vicky are also a part of Punjab 95.
