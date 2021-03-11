Arjun Mathur gets candid about reprising the character of Karan Mehra

One show that has caught everyone’s attention is Made in Heaven. Starring Arjun Mathur in the lead role as a wedding planner, the actor earned an Emmy nomination for his impactful performance in Season 1. The actor will be back on the web with Season 2 of Made In Heaven. When asked about the challenges of reprising a loved character again, Arjun said, “It is an interesting process to revisit a previously essayed role and hit new notes and dimensions. One knows that it worked for the audience from all the love and appreciation we received, but the challenge is to take it somewhere new. There is little pressure to match and even surpass audience’s expectations.”