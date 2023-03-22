Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero welcome their first child

Jane the Virgin-fame Gina Rodriguez and her husband, Joe Locicero, are now proud parents to a baby boy. The couple got married in 2019, and in July 2022 Gina announced that she was pregnant with their first child. She said, “I’m very excited and overwhelmed, and I feel like a superwoman. I feel like every day is different. I have so much appreciation for every human being who has brought a child into this world. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I congratulate them.”

The couple first met six years ago while working on the TV series Jane the Virgin. In November 2016, they publicly revealed their romantic relationship by attending Marie Claire’s inaugural Young Women’s Honors Gala.