King Khan’s security beefed up following death threats over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song from his blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’

IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s security is being beefed up to Y+ level. The actor had requested the same from the Maharashtra government after he received death threats over the Besharam Rang song from his blockbuster film Pathaan, which was released earlier this year.

Various fringe outfits had taken offence to the use of saffron colour in one of Deepika Padukone’s dresses in the song. These groups said the song mocked saffron colour, which was associated with Hindu sentiment. Following the row over the song, Paramhans Acharya, an Ayodhya-based seer, had allegedly issued death threats to the actor.

Under the Y+ category, SRK will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The Y+ security is provided by the state to those citizens who face a threat to their lives. In response to the state government’s directive, the IG VIP Security scaled up SRK’s security for which he would have to deposit a certain sum of money.

Shah Rukh Khan has had run-ins with the Mumbai underworld earlier and has been known to stand up to threats.

#Bollywood #Maharashtra #Shah Rukh Khan