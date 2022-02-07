Celebrate this Valentine with Love Island Australia Season 2

If the breeze of romance is chilling you and you can’t wait to spend some special time with your loved one, Zee Café has a perfect date night plan for week days. Worried about getting the balance between work and love in this Valentine’s week? The channel is at your rescue with Love Island Australia Season 2. So, have a perfect post-work date night at home with some good food, a romantic set-up and a refreshing watch.

Love Island Australia is an Australian dating reality show based on the British series Love Island. It is based around the journey of 10 singles who come to stay in a villa for a few weeks and have to tie up with one another. But the path of love is never easy! Tune in to Love Island Season 2 on week nights at nine on Zee Café.