Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat react to break-up rumours

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s breakup rumours have been doing the rounds since the last few days. Reports suggest that the couple has parted ways and called it quits. However, quashing the reports of their separation, Shamita Shetty has now posted on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “We request you to not believe any sort of rumours about our relationship. There is no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.” Raqesh too clarified the separation rumours with the same note.

Talking about the love they have been receiving, Shamita says, “We have some really sweet fans who love seeing us together. A beautiful hashtag is formed—our cute little love story gave birth to ‘Shara’. They are such passionate fans that they want to see this work, they want to see us together, they really live our happy moments. I just think that is so lovely on their part. Raqesh and I really like each other, so we want to take our time with this. We are not teenagers to rush into things.”