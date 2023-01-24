Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad joins Roshan family celebration for Sunaina's birthday

Hrithik Roshan along with other family members celebrated sister Sunaina’s birthday in style. The Roshan clan was also accompanied by Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad.
Mother, Pinkie Roshan, took to social media and shared a glimpse of the party. The happy family picture featured Hrithik, Saba, Sunaina, Rakesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan (Hrithik’s cousin sister) and his kids from former wife Suzanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Hrithik and Saba started dating in January 2022 and never shied away from making public appearances together. The birthday girl, Sunaina celebrated her 51st birthday with family. Pinkie wrote a heartfelt post for her daughter, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. your happiness means the world to all of your family. We love you... we want your life filled with colours.”—TMS
