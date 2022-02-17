RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Rakesh Chopra

Close on the heels of Lata Mangeshkar’s death comes the news that Bappi Lahiri has passed on. He will be known more for setting the disco trend and promoting rock music in Hindi films. But among his large body of work, there are some compositions that will stand the test of time.

No Christmas is complete unless we hear that ‘jingle bell’ number Aao tumhe chand pe le jaayen from Sunil Dutt-Asha Parekh-starrer. Zakhmee sung soulfully by Lata Mangeshkar. The tune that he made just at the beginning of his career is hummable even after so many years.

The song Mana ho tum behad haseen in the silken voice of KJ Yesudas in Toote Khilone is one of the earliest gems to have arrived from Bappi Lahiri’s stable.

Every composer fancies himself to be a singer first and Bappi was no exception. Hear the song Tumhara pyaar chahiye mujhe jeene ke liye he sang for Raj Kiran and Kalpana Iyer-starrer Manokamaana and you can’t help but love the man’s voice. Actor Raj Kiran has long faded from memory, but Bappi’s composition still endures.

Tumhen kaise kahoon mein dil ki baat from lesser-known Angan Ki Kali shows his range as a music director. I just love Sapno ke shehar hum banayenge ghar, pal bhar mein yeh bana, yeh gira rendered so beautifully by Kishore Kumar in Ehsaas.

Last but not the least is his composition Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna sung by his maternal uncle Kishore Kumar in one of Bappi’s earliest films. The song is 24-carat gold, just like the jewellery Bappi da was so fond of sporting!