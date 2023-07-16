Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike. The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited film Deadpool 3 has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. The Marvel picture is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike. The news came just a few days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories. In the picture, Ryan could be seen walking alongside a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow. Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel. —ANI

Ryan Reynolds