Bhumi Pednekar on her mighty slate of seven new films

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming films include Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of yet unannounced projects.

The actress says, “Every part that I play comes with a varied set of challenges. Most of the women that I have played, have been away from the person I am, the family that I am born into and the privileges that I have as Bhumi. So, I feel for starters, just adapting to the life that they have lived will always be an eye-opening experience for me.”

She adds, “These characters have taught me a lot and I want more such characters to constantly keep teaching me various life lessons through the course of my career.So, be it my first film with DLKH where I was battling my weight issues or until my last release Badhaai Do where I was playing a queer Indian girl. It is all about learning and unlearning.”