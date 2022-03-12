Bhumi Pednekar on her mighty slate of seven new films

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming films include Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of yet unannounced projects.
The actress says, “Every part that I play comes with a varied set of challenges. Most of the women that I have played, have been away from the person I am, the family that I am born into and the privileges that I have as Bhumi. So, I feel for starters, just adapting to the life that they have lived will always be an eye-opening experience for me.”
She adds, “These characters have taught me a lot and I want more such characters to constantly keep teaching me various life lessons through the course of my career.So, be it my first film with DLKH where I was battling my weight issues or until my last release Badhaai Do where I was playing a queer Indian girl. It is all about learning and unlearning.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...