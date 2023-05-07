Singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attend coronation of King Charles III

IANS

American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Several pictures of the celebs from the ceremony went viral.

Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales). She was pictured taking her seat among the 2,200 guests present at the coronation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Richie, who is 73, is set to perform at the coronation concert with other American Idol judges. Richie, who has known Charles, was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, in 2019.

Other celebrities on the list are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong. The concert will also feature the renowned pianist, Lang Lang as well as recent The Piano winner Lucy. The concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7. The Downtown Abbey and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville is set to be the host.

The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK and members of the royal family.