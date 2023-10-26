Talking his heart out

IANS

Actor Amit Sadh has expressed gratitude towards independent cinema and filmmakers, calling it an important tool for creative freedom. Amit had recently attended the Yellowstone International Film Festival in New Delhi. During a panel discussion, he said: “I believe independent cinema should be given more priority in our country and elsewhere, as it is a very important tool for creative freedom. In recent times, we have seen amazing stories which were told by independent filmmakers.”

Showcasing 140 films under various categories, including Feature shorts, LGBTQIA+, Women empowerment, Comedy, Horror, Short and feature documentaries feature films from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden and many more, the festival will conclude on October 27.

During the festival, Amit also received the award for ‘Outstanding Performance In a recurring Role’ for Breathe Into The Shadows.