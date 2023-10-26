Talking his heart out

Actor Amit Sadh has expressed gratitude towards independent cinema and filmmakers, calling it an important tool for creative freedom. Amit had recently attended the Yellowstone International Film Festival in New Delhi. During a panel discussion, he said: “I believe independent cinema should be given more priority in our country and elsewhere, as it is a very important tool for creative freedom. In recent times, we have seen amazing stories which were told by independent filmmakers.”
Showcasing 140 films under various categories, including Feature shorts, LGBTQIA+, Women empowerment, Comedy, Horror, Short and feature documentaries feature films from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden and many more, the festival will conclude on October 27.
During the festival, Amit also received the award for ‘Outstanding Performance In a recurring Role’ for Breathe Into The Shadows.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...