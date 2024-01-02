Truth tumbles out

ANI

Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi will be seen gracing the famous Koffee couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Starting off the New Year, director Karan Johar shared the promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram, which he captioned, “We are starting off the New Year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!” The promo video started with Janhvi saying, “Yesterday night at the party, I was just going around asking people to ask me rapid-fire questions. Navya (Naveli Nanda) thinks I am not ready. She said, ‘Don’t go’.”

Later, during the Rat Race segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial and with her answer, the actor confirmed that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya. Karan said, “Name three people on your speed-dial list.” Janhvi replied, “Papa, Khushu and Shiku.” Then, she quickly realised that she had mentioned Shikhar Pahariya and her reaction left Karan and Khushi in splits.

Karan also asked Khushi about Janhvi’s past relationships. Janhvi asks Khushi to say, “I have only dated three boys and we stick to that.” Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed or denied their relationship; however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.”

