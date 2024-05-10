 12 participate in floristry competition at Punjab Agricultural University : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  12 participate in floristry competition at Punjab Agricultural University

12 participate in floristry competition at Punjab Agricultural University

12 participate in floristry competition at Punjab Agricultural University

Officials at the state-level floristry competition at the PAU.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

The Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Punjab Skill Development Mission conducted a state-level ‘Floristry Skill’ competition under the aegis of World Skill Competition 2024.

The chief guest, Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, called upon the students to remain fearless in adverse circumstances, navigate life’s challenges with grit and work hard to achieve milestones.

Divulging details, Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (skill development), said 12 candidates selected from across Punjab participated with zeal and vigour in the competition. Of these, 10 students were from PAU. She remarked that such co-curricular activities help the youth to nurture competitive spirit, unveil their hidden talent and instil confidence in them.

The competition jury comprised Dr Rupinder Kaur, Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar, Associate Director (Culture), and Dr Simrat Singh, scientist, Floriculture and Landscaping.

Dr Prerna Kapila said the students displayed their aesthetic skills and taste in bouquet-making as well as creating jewellery using ornamental flowers.

Three students of BSc Horticulture — Aninya Thakur, Mohammad Savik and Gagandeep Kaur — bagged the top three prizes.

