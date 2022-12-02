3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 1

Three miscreants armed with daggers managed to forcibly take away a motorbike from a resident of Kanganwal village when he was on way home from his workplace at Natt village on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the three unidentified suspects.

The three suspects had come on a stolen motorbike and were snatching a mobile phone from a migrant on the same road near Texla Plastic and Metal Private Limited Factory. As they were overpowered by the people, they tried to run on their stolen bike. They failed to kick-start the motorcycle and had to drop it there fearing opposition from the public. Afterwards, they found Sarabjit Singh of Kanganwal coming from the other side of the road. They showed him a dagger and snatched his Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB 10HT 3691) and fled the spot. Chowkidars of nearby factories tried to block their way but as the miscreants had daggers in their hands, nobody tried to go near them.

Sarabjt, who complained about the incident to the Kanganwal police, shared that of the three suspects, one was a thin man, aged around 20-21 years. The police have failed to get information about the whereabouts of the miscreants so far, the victim alleged.

According to investigating officer Gurmail Singh, the police are trying to identify the three suspects on the basis of the CCTV footage and soon, they will be in police net. “The trio had stolen a Hero Honda Passion mobike (PB 10 GD 5801) on November 19 from Dehlon and a case has been registered against them at the Dehlon police station. They failed to kick-start the mobike. Hence, they had to leave it on the spot. The bike had been taken into police custody and further investigation is on,” he said.

Residents said such incidents had become the order of the day. The miscreants roam about fearlessly and target any person they like. The police should nab such criminals at the earliest and increase patrolling during day and night.