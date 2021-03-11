4 vehicle thieves held

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 16

The police have arrested four vehicle thieves from different places in the city and recovered one stolen delivery van, one scooter and a motorcycle from their possession.

Prabhjot Bassi, a resident of Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri, reported to the police that he parked his Mahindra Jeeto delivery van in front of Amazon Courier in Cheema Chowk on Sunday and was standing alongside when two persons confronted him, snatched his vehicle and fled. On the basis of the information, the police arrested Bhuvnesh Kashyap, a resident of Joginder Nagar in Haibowal, and recovered the stolen vehicle from him. Search for his unidentified accomplice is on. Both the accused have been booked under Sections 379-B/34 IPC.

In the second case the police have arrested Raman Kumar, a resident of Harkrishan Nagar, from Canal Bridge on Lohara-Gill Road, on Sunday while he was going on a stolen Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10HK-3967) to sell it. The accused has been booked under Sections 379/411 IPC.

In the third catch, the police nabbed two vehicle lifters identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Azad Nagar on Bahadarke Road, and Raj Kumar, a resident of Kochar Market, from 30-Feet Road, near SD Public School, on Sunday while the duo was riding a stolen Activa scooter (PB13AU-5094). Both the accused have been charged under Sections 379/411 IPC.

Motorcycle, cash snatched

Chetan Rathi (25), a resident of Flower Days, Barewal Road, lost Rs 800 in cash, his mobile phone and motorcycle to four snatchers on Lodhi Club Road last night. Rathi reported to the police that he was going with his friend on motorcycle to have dinner at an eatery on Ferozepur Road. “When I reached near Grand Walk Mall Chowk, two youth with a stranded bike waved me to stop and help them push their vehicle towards Lodhi Club Road. I pushed their motorcycle with my foot. As the duo reached near Lodhi Club, two of their accomplices already present there joined them. The four accused snatched my motorcycle, Rs 800 in cash and RedMe mobile phone and fled from the scene.” The police have registered a case under Section 379-B(2) IPC and started investigation.