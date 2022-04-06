5 Nepalese servants commit Rs40L theft at bizman's house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Five Nepalese servants committed a theft of cash and valuables worth Rs 40 lakh from the house of a businessman at the Sarabha Nagar Extension.

The police yesterday registered a case against the servants, identified as Nakul Baam, Nakul’s wife Ganga Baam, Raj Bahadur, Mahinder Baam and Parkash Baam. Nakul’s brother-in-law Deepu, alias Raju Nepali, was also booked.

Complainant Sudhir Nanda, owner of Sai Industries, said Nakul had been working as a servant at his house for the past over two and half years. A year back, Nakul also shifted his wife Ganga, brother Raj and other known persons here and all of them were employed as servants at his house and farmhouse.

“For the past few days, Nakul’s brother-in-law Raju Nepali had also been living in the servant quarters with Nakul. On April 3 we all family members went to Shirdi, Maharashtra, and we told Nakul to take care of the house. On April 4, my driver called me and informed that all Nepalese servants had fled after committing theft in the house,” said the house owner.

He said same day they reached home and found that servants had ransacked the entire house and decamped with Rs 5 lakh and jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh after breaking open the locks of almirahs. The total loss could be around Rs 40 lakh.

Investigating officer ASI Harmesh Lal said an alert was sounded at the Indo-Nepal border and efforts are on to nab the Nepalese servants.

This is not the first case in which Nepalese servants have committed thefts. Earlier also many thefts were committed by Nepalese servants. Due to lack of verification, the police have failed to solve most of the cases.