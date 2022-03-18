51 probables (U-23) selected for cricket association centre

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) organised trials at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here yesterday in which 110 aspirants took part and 51 probables (U-23) were shortlisted to register them with the district cricket association centre.

Satish Mangal, president, LDCA, said the probables would be provided coaching and training to prepare them for all formats of the game in inter-district cricket tournaments, to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

They have been advised to report on March 19 at 3 pm.

The selected cricketers are Tikshan Tangri, Jaish Jain, Bharat Madhok, Nehal Wadhera, Vaibhav Kalra, Dron Dewan, Saksham Vij, Yash Ahuja, Naman Goyal, Tanroop Saini, Bhavesh Sethi, Rajat Patel, Ranvir Singh, Raghava Vasan, Rajbeer Singh, Sanyam Gill, Suarabh Singh, Jagjit, Tanishq, Sanyam Gambhir, Chirag Mahto, Namish Chaudhary, Som Nath, Randeep Gill, Aradhya Shukla, Chintan Randhan, Harshit Takkar, Raju Pal, Vikrant Singh, Amir, Salman Igris, Sukraj Singh, Sarvesh Thakur, Hakmal Singh, Yashus Dua, Arjun Thapa, Rishi Vishkarma, Rujal, Harprabhjeet, Yogit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Abhishek Giri, Rishabh Sharma, Vivek Gaur, Jaskirat, Hamir Singh, Harnoor, Karanjot Singh, Vansh Arora, Dhairya and Abhishek Sharma. —