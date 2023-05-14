9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

The Samrala police today claimed to have arrested nine truck drivers and two junk dealers along with huge quantity of stolen scrap goods. The truck drivers were arrested on the charges of selling the iron scrap, meant to be delivered to clients of companies, to the junk dealers.

The arrested junk dealers have been identified as Jeet Ram and Tehal Chand, both residents of Samrala. Another junk dealer, Lakha Ram, is at large.

While truck drivers Ravinder Singh, Sakatar Singh, Karan Masih, Nazar Singh, Bikramjit Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur, Sanjiv Kumar of Kangra, HP, Jagpreet Singh of Batala, Mohan Lal of Udhampur and Himmat Singh of Jammu were nabbed by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Waryam Singh, said a tip-off was received that the truck drivers had been stealing iron scrap from their trucks and were selling the same to the junk dealers. The scrap which was being sold by the truck drivers belong to companies which hire their trucks (truck drivers) to transport iron scrap to their clients.

Waryam said the police also recovered 705 kg of iron scrap which the truck drivers had sold to the scrap dealers in the recent past along with Rs 15,000 in cash. All nine trucks were impounded by the police.

“Now, the police would conduct further investigation into the case and questioning of truck drivers and junk dealers may unveil the names of other people involved in the racket. The police have also informed the companies which have been hiring these truck drivers to deliver iron scrap to their clients,” the DSP said.

The police suspected that there might be several truck drivers who have been resorting to the practice and after identifying them, they will also be arrested.