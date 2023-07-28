After deluge, affected residents await relief

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 27

In areas devastated by floods, where crops suffered damage and several houses developed cracks, affected residents eagerly await compensation from the government. They are urging the government authorities concerned to expedite the assessment of damaged crops and houses.

Hoshiar Singh, a farmer from Kalas Kalan, said his paddy crop was severely damaged by floodwater recently.

He said: “The floodwater had receded but no relief or compensation has been provided to us. Now, we are replanting paddy saplings using our own funds. The government must provide compensation to the affected farmers. Moreover, requisite measures be taken to avert such flood-like situation in the future.”

Hardeep Singh Lucky, sarpanch of Khehra Bet, said the village fields were severely affected by extensive flooding caused by the overflow of the Buddha Nullah. It resulted in significant damages to hundreds of acres of farmland. The floodwaters later receded from the fields. He demanded an immediate survey of damaged crops, with corresponding compensation for the affected farmers.

Gurcharan Singh from Allowal village said the paddy crop in Allowal, Bholewal Qadim and nearby villages were flooded by the Sutlej. He emphasised the need for the government to conduct a survey of the damaged crops promptly to facilitate compensation for affected farmers.

Gurcharan said around 15 houses in Allowal were impacted by the floods. “We had formally informed the district administration regarding the same. Afterwards, the officials concerned have already conducted a survey of the houses. We are hopeful that the government will extend compensation to the affected residents as well, “ he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gautam Jain said field surveys and verification processes were currently underway in areas affected by the flood. The government was providing free paddy saplings to farmers whose paddy crop suffered damages. Additionally, the government has ordered a fresh girdawari and it has been started. They are also assessing the extent of damage to houses, panchayat or any school buildings and roads in the flood-hit areas. Once the verification process was completed, compensation would be provided to the affected persons accordingly.

He said the administration was distributing ration among people and organising medical camps in the flood-affected regions in the district.