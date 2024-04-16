Arrest killers of VHP leader, seek protesters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ludhiana, and Bajrang Dal held a protest march, seeking justice in the recent killing of Nangal VHP president Vikas Prabhakar Bagga.

Demanding the arrest of the suspects, they carried out a protest march from Friends Regency on Ferozepur Road to the DC Office. They said Prabhakar was brutally killed when he was present at his shop in Nangal. They demanded that the suspects must be arrested immediately.

They sought from the government a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family and a government job for his spouse.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nangal