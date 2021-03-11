BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bharat Bhushan Sharma (58), was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified drug addicts outside his house at Tutian Wala Mandir, Shivpuri, here, on Friday night. He was trying to stop some youths from consuming liquor and drugs outside the house.

Deceased’s son also attacked Assailants reportedly attacked BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma (see pic) with sharp weapons. When his son Raj Kumar intervened, he was also attacked by them.

The assailants reportedly attacked the BJP leader with sharp weapons. When his son Raj Kumar intervened, he was also attacked by them.

Kumar said on Friday night, some unidentified youths were consuming liquor outside their house. They were under the influence of some drugs. On seeing them, his father told them to leave the spot. Following which, they refused to leave the place and started heated arguments with him.

Later, they called more of their companions and attacked the BJP leader and his son. When the former became unconscious, the assailants fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

SHO SI Gurjit Singh said the Police Division 4 had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC against the accused and started raids to nab them.

Today, BJP leaders also visited the house of the deceased. They were demanding registration of a murder case against the assailants and they warned that if their demand was not met, they would launch an agitation against the police. They also threatened to hold a protest outside the police station with the body of the victim.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma had remained the circle president of the BJP and had also unsuccessfully contested the councillor elections twice from Shivpuri.