Cop saves man from drowning in canal

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 2

Traffic in-charge ASI Gurdeep Singh saved Surjit Singh of Ikolahi village in Khanna from drowning. The moment the ASI noticed a man trying to end his life by jumping into the Sirhind canal, he lost no time to pull him out. Later, Surjit was handed over to the police, which claimed that the man was mentally imbalanced.

“In all such cases, I have never had a second thought, but for one the precious life ought to be saved at any cost,” shared Gurdeep. “Think of the huge loss that the lost life will bring to the rest of the family. There are a many pulls and pressures these days, which force people to take extreme steps. Life is a gift of God. No one has the right to snatch it. One should rather try to fight adversities to come out victorious,” said Gurdeep.