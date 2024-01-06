CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, flagged off PCR vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras on Friday. The state government has issued directives to maintain law and order consistently in the state.

Chahal said under the initiative, with the support of an NGO, cameras had been installed in PCR vehicles to keep a check on activities of those engaged in anti-social behaviour. He said each camera had a memory of 64 GB, capable of storing data for approximately seven days. Continuous recording would occur during patrolling by the vehicles and the footage would be essential for investigating incidents.

The CP highlighted the presence of speed radars in the cameras, enabling them to check the speed of vehicles within a radius of about 300m.