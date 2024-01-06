CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Ludhiana, January 5
The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, flagged off PCR vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras on Friday. The state government has issued directives to maintain law and order consistently in the state.
Chahal said under the initiative, with the support of an NGO, cameras had been installed in PCR vehicles to keep a check on activities of those engaged in anti-social behaviour. He said each camera had a memory of 64 GB, capable of storing data for approximately seven days. Continuous recording would occur during patrolling by the vehicles and the footage would be essential for investigating incidents.
The CP highlighted the presence of speed radars in the cameras, enabling them to check the speed of vehicles within a radius of about 300m.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister